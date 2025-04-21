Walleye Capital LLC Takes $985,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 534.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,132 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 120,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

