Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,812 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,997,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 595.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 211,864 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $19.66 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $820.06 million, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

