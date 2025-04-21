Walleye Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 7,053 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after buying an additional 377,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

