Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,101 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,802.01. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

