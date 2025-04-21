Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,193 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

PAI stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.