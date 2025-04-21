Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of WHG opened at $16.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 0.96. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 585,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

