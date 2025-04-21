WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $23.32 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

