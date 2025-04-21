Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDS opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

