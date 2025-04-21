XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

