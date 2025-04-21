XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 391,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.11.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

