XTX Topco Ltd Buys 14,928 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 105.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $47,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,488.20. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,564.56. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,877 shares of company stock worth $4,147,627. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

