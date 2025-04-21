XTX Topco Ltd Buys 62,467 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 73.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 37.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,949 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $871.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.