XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 63,010 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,958 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Barclays cut their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.12.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

