XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $123.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.