XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,351 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.