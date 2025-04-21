XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,541,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 367,323 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,121,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

TALO stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens decreased their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

