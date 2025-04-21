XTX Topco Ltd Has $467,000 Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 220,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

