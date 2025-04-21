XTX Topco Ltd Has $497,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE MOH opened at $322.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $370.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.