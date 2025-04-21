XTX Topco Ltd Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,660,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 131,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

CFG opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

