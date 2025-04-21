XTX Topco Ltd Has $522,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $215.73 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

