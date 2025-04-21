XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,875 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,406 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,370,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,817,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.1 %

AMBP opened at $2.70 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

