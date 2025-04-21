XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,952,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 976,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 141,573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.32 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.