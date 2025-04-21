XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 194.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $748.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

