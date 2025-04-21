XTX Topco Ltd Invests $458,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after buying an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

