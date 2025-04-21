XTX Topco Ltd Invests $459,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

