XTX Topco Ltd Invests $477,000 in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $284,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $46.75 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.