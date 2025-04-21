XTX Topco Ltd Invests $477,000 in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $284,000.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $46.75 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.
ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
