XTX Topco Ltd Invests $485,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,121 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Argus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

