XTX Topco Ltd Invests $493,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Zymeworks
Zymeworks Stock Performance
Zymeworks stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zymeworks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.