XTX Topco Ltd Invests $493,000 in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,802,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,350,347 shares of company stock worth $16,137,499. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

