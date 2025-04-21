XTX Topco Ltd Invests $499,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 236 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $298,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,341,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,818,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,677,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,716.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,854.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,032.54. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,346.09.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

