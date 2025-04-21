XTX Topco Ltd Invests $503,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,902,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,292,000 after buying an additional 103,033 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $80,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $206.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.