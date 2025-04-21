XTX Topco Ltd Invests $505,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,502,000 after purchasing an additional 515,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,700,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

