XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GENI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

