XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $469,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TKO opened at $149.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina bought 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,159.40. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,795,794 shares of company stock valued at $286,450,289 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.