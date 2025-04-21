XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $498,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Semtech by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,317,000 after buying an additional 197,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $27,254,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

SMTC stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,368.51. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

