XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $95.81 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The company has a market cap of $567.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.87. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $673.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

