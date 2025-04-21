XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 436.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTR opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.24. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.
Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Inter & Co, Inc. Profile
Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.
