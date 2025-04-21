XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 287 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LANC opened at $189.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.