XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,189 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,613 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,630,000 after buying an additional 80,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,073,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,637,000 after purchasing an additional 128,203 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 1,460,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 278,717 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.