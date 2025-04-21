XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCAX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $12.16 on Monday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

