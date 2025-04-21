XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,248 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

