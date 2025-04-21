XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This trade represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

