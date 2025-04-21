XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,576 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.30. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

