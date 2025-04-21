XTX Topco Ltd Sells 10,360 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.74.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.