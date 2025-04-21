XTX Topco Ltd Sells 16,719 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In other news, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 38,155 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,125,935. This trade represents a 7.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of -436.17 and a beta of 0.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

