XTX Topco Ltd Sells 431 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 213,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 542,015.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 102,983 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.4 %

LLYVK opened at $68.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.71 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

