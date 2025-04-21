XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,261 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,291,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 618,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 81,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

