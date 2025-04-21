XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $746,838. The trade was a 34.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,577 shares of company stock worth $883,242. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.98. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

