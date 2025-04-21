XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Knowles by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 355,401 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

