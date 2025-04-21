XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Manchester United Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MANU opened at $13.89 on Monday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.15 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.