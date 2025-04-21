XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDW. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwire by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,157,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

